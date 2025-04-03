Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, has revealed that she has just ‘four days’ to live following a severe car accident. Currently residing in Australia, Giuffre shared a photo on Instagram showing her bruised face while lying in a hospital bed. In the post, she explained that doctors informed her of her impending death due to kidney failure caused by the crash. In her Instagram post, Virginia wrote, “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can. I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.” Virginia Giuffre's Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew is Dismissed, Britain Says No Public ... - Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Virginia Guiffre Instagram Post About Having 4 Days To Live

