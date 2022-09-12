Morning, fellas! We know, Mondays are lazy and demand high-level of motivation. And the moment there's a bit of excitement, it's all fine! A couple of magical and unusual instances that occurred in the world must be glanced at to add the much-needed delight to our day. From Spain's Tomatina festival returning after two years of hiatus to a two-headed tortoise named Janus celebrating its 25th birthday in Geneva, watch videos from the last week that added broad smile to your faces. Scroll down and enjoy! Video: Cuban Scientist Etiam Perez Releases Baby Crocodile Confiscated From Hunters Back Into Wild

Viral Stories of the Week!

WATCH: From the Tomatina food-fight festival returning to Spain after a two-year hiatus to a two-headed tortoise named Janus celebrating his 25th birthday in Geneva, here are the stories that made us smile this week pic.twitter.com/yHBDiHb7pX — Reuters (@Reuters) September 12, 2022

