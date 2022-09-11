Cuban researcher Etiam Perez released a baby crocodile confiscated from illegal hunters back into the Zapata Swamp. It is a small victory in a bigger battle, he said. Cuban crocodiles are an endemic species found only here and in a swamp on Cuba's Isle of Youth and have the smallest natural habitat left of any living crocodile species, scientists said.

Watch Video:

WATCH: In a small victory to save Cuban crocodiles - a critically endangered species - from extinction, Cuban scientists are releasing a baby crocodile confiscated from illegal hunters back into the wild https://t.co/u22GCvVxIV pic.twitter.com/jpCsnVBwyD — Reuters (@Reuters) September 11, 2022

