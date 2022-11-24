WATCH: Russia launches the production of the Moskvich car brand after a two-decade hiatus. The Moskvich 3 looks identical to the Sehol X4 compact crossover made by China’s JAC https://t.co/zzz3TNIF8z pic.twitter.com/NtBiYdM0iq— Reuters (@Reuters) November 24, 2022

