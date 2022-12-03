Three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita near Los Angeles as heavy rains continue to cause trouble to commuters. A video has surfaced which shows a box truck falling over the side of the freeway guardrail in the Newhall Pass area at the interchange between the State Route 14 and I-5 Freeways. The truck can be seen slowly sliding towards the railing before toppling onto wreckage of a different crash below. The truck crashed into an earlier crash site. Philippines Locals Carry Big House on Shoulders So That Elderly Man Can Stay Closer to His Family in Viral Video; Netizens Praise the Kind Gesture

Watch Video:

WATCH: Truck plummets off freeway near Los Angeles, crashing into earlier crash site pic.twitter.com/XRodVIIz0f — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 3, 2022

