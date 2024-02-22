US President Joe Biden recently attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin by calling him a "crazy SOB". Joe Biden remarked at a public fundraising event on Wednesday, February 20, in San Francisco, United States. "We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," the US President said. The remark by Joe Biden has not gone well with Kremin who described the statement as "shameful". Joe Biden also said that the United States will announce a package of tough new sanctions on Friday, February 23, against Russia over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison. 'Putin Is Responsible for Navalny's Death': US President Joe Biden Blames Russian President Vladimir Putin for Alexei Navalny's Death (Watch Video).

Biden Calls Putin a 'Crazy SOB'

