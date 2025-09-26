Former FBI Director James Comey has denied allegations against him after being indicted on charges of making false statements and obstruction of justice. In a video posted on Instagram, Comey declared, "We will not live on our knees." While stressing his innocence and faith in the US judicial system, he added, "My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I am innocent, so let’s have a trial and keep the faith." The indictment accuses him of lying to Congress in 2020 about leaks linked to the Trump–Russia investigation and attempting to obstruct a congressional proceeding. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the case proves "no one is above the law," while Donald Trump celebrated the indictment on Truth Social, calling Comey “guilty as hell.” Comey, fired by Trump in 2017, has maintained his stance that the charges are politically motivated. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison. Donald Trump Unveils Presidential Wall of Fame at White House, Replaces Joe Biden’s Portrait With Autopen (Watch Video).

