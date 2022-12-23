With the @UHCPartnership, WHO delivers support to advance universal health care in the #Bahamas through a primary health care approach, translating into regulations that ensure safe and affordable #COVID19 vaccines and treatments



✅Read more https://t.co/M7EgGdxoiC pic.twitter.com/qrbI6Jud1L— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 23, 2022

