The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed deep concern over the reported deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups in India and said it is closely monitoring the situation. The global health body has sought clarification from Indian authorities and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the tragic incidents. WHO stated that it recognises the gravity of the situation and stands ready to support national authorities in their response efforts. Meanwhile, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has confirmed that none of the implicated cough syrup products have been exported to other countries, assuring that the issue remains confined within domestic markets. Cough Syrup Row: DCGI Issues Directive to States, UTs on Strict Compliance With Drug Testing Rules After 20 Deaths Linked to Coldrif Syrup.

WHO Seeks Clarification on Cough Syrup Deaths

The World Health Organisation (WHO) seeks clarification, closely monitoring and showing deep concern over deaths reported due to cough syrups in India... WHO recognises the gravity of these incidents and stands ready to support national authorities in investigating and responding… pic.twitter.com/3p8Zn8e36N — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)