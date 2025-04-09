China is on the verge of completing the world’s tallest bridge, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is expected to open in June 2025 . Standing at a staggering height of 2,050 feet (625 meters) above sea level, this steel marvel will surpass all previous records in bridge construction. The bridge stretches nearly a mile (2,890 meters) across the Huajiang Grand Canyon and was built in just three years, starting in 2022. Recent footage from the site shows construction crews putting the final touches on the massive structure. To put its scale into perspective, the bridge is approximately nine times taller than the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Once operational, it is expected to drastically reduce travel time in the region, slashing a one-hour journey down to just a minute. The project's total cost is estimated at around USD 280 million, making it not only a feat of engineering but also a significant infrastructure investment for the region. China Vows To ‘Fight to the End’ Against US Tariffs Even at 104% After Donald Trump Threatened To Impose 50% Import Duties on Country.

China’s almost finished building the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, which will be the world’s highest bridge when it opens in June 2025. It stretches 2,890 meters and hangs 625 meters above the Beipan River, cutting the drive across the canyon from 70 minutes to just… pic.twitter.com/dDfZTDy5ee — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) April 5, 2025

China's Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to open this year, becoming the world's tallest bridge at 2050 feet high. Recent footage of the bridge has been released, showing crews putting on the finishing touches. One of the most insane facts about the bridge is that… pic.twitter.com/DLWuEV2sXQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 8, 2025

