PornHub, one of the major adult websites on the internet, has blocked all of Utah from viewing the site in an apparent protest of a new law forcing stricter age-verification measures. "As you may know, your elected officials in Utah are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you access to our website. While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk," porn website said in a statement. Pornhub Users in Louisiana Must Verify Drivers License To Access Porn Website.

XXX Website Pornhub.com Blocks Utah:

PornHub blocks Utah over state law which requires it to verify the age of all visitors pic.twitter.com/2Zw1XwR5IC — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) May 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)