A new law went into effect in Louisiana that requires online publishers to conduct age verification checks if their site’s content is more than 33.3% pornography, TechCrunch reported. Now, in what could be a real turn-off for many, Pornhub users in the US state are now required to verify their age with the LA Wallet app, a digital wallet for Louisiana state driver’s licenses. Former Pornhub.com Queen Mia Khalifa's 'In and Out' Tweet Goes Viral; Check Out Fans' Best Sexual Innuendos and Responses.

Pornhub Users in Louisiana Must Verify Drivers License:

You must now verify your drivers license to watch PornHub in Louisiana https://t.co/jfHm6IaOul by @asilbwrites — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) January 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)