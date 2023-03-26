Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a Russian airstrike on Sunday hit residential buildings in Avdiivka and Donetsk Oblast. As per reports, President's Office Head Andriy Yermak on Sunday said that a Russian airstrike hit two multistoried buildings in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. No casualties were reported. Vladimir Putin Threatens to Deploy Depleted Uranium Munitions in Ukraine If Kyiv Receives Such Ammunition From Western Countries.

Russian Airstrike Hits Residential Buildings in Ukraine

