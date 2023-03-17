YouTube recently said that it has lifted restrictions on former U.S. President Donald Trump's channel. The lifting of restriction on Trump's channel comes following a more than two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot which took place on January 6, 2021. Donald Trump Asked Meta To Reinstate His Facebook Account To Make Comeback for White House: Report.

YouTube Lifts Suspension on Donald Trump’s Channel

YouTube said it lifted restrictions on former U.S. President Donald Trump's channel, following a more than two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021 https://t.co/t0oUzo177j — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)