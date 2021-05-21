The 2021 Formula 1 Monaco GP is already done with the qualifying race ahead of the final race on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Circuit de Monaco. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming, venue, timings, date and other details of the qualifying and the final race. But before that, let's have a look at the details of the preview of the tournament. So the first practice session got done on Thursday where Red Bulls' Sergio Perez came first in the race. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, managed fifth spot. Max Verstappen Takes a Jibe At Red Bull Teammate Sergio Perez After Lewis Hamilton Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2021.

Talking about the practice session, the 2021 Formula 1 Monaco GP had surprised Lewis Hamilton for the kind of improvement that Ferrari had shown on the tough roads of the tournament. The circuit of the tournament is extremely narrow and totally iconic as described by F-1's official website. The Monaco Grand Prix 2021 is bringing the three softest tyres from its range to Monaco, C3, C4 and C5. The tournament would mark the introduction of C5 tyres in the circuit.

When is the Free Practice, Qualifying & Main race of 2021 Formula 1 Monaco GP 2021?

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, we have the Free Practice session and the Qualifying race in Monaco. As we all know that the all the racers have to feature in the Qualifying Race in order to get the order for the main race. Apparently, the one who wins the race will be placed on number one during the race. The main race will be held on May 23 at the Circuit de Monaco.

What are the timings for the Free Practice Session, Qualifying & Main Race of Formula 1 Monaco GP 2021?

The free practice session will be held from 3.30 pm IST and the Qualifying Race of the match will be held at 06.30 PM IST on Saturday, May 22, 2021. The main race will be held at 06.30 pm IST.

Which Channel Will Provide Formula 1 Monaco GP 2021 Live Telecast?

Good news for fans! F1 Monaco GP live telecast will be available in India. The fans can watch the Monaco Grand Prix 2021 live in India by tuning into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD.

How can you watch the Formula 1 Monaco GP 2021 Live Streaming Online?

The practice session of Formula 1 Monaco GP 2021 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. You can also visit the official website of the F1 to get the live updates of the race.

