2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: After a lengthy gap of 26 days, Formula One action returns, with the much-awaited 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix weekend taking place between August 29 and August 31. The F1 2025 Drivers Championship is a neck-to-neck race between McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who are number one and number two in the standings, with 284 and 275 points, respectively. Defending champion Max Verstappen remains in the hunt, but will need to notch up wins under his belt to pose a challenge to either Piastri or Norris. F1 2025: McLaren’s Lando Norris Hold Off Oscar Piastri To Clinch Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix will be held at Circuit Zandvoort in

Zandvoort has been a legacy venue for Formula One since 1952. Lando Norris is the defending F1 Dutch GP champion, ahead of Verstappen and Leclerc. While the F1 2025 Drivers' Standings are closely fought, the Constructors' Standings witness McLaren dominate the standings with an overwhelming lead over other competitors.

2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying Details

Event 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying Date August 30 Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Circuit Zandvoort Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, No Telecast in India

When is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on August 30 and will be shown in India at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For 2025 Dutch GP viewing options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below. F1 2025: Jenson Button Hails Max Verstappen’s Unique Driving Talent, Says ‘Most Rounded Formula One Driver Ever’ (Watch Video).

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 499 or a race weekend pass worth INR 69. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 Dutch GP 2025 main race will be held on August 31, while Practice 1 & Practice 2 will be held on August 29. Practice 3 will also take place on August 30, hours before the F1 Dutch GP Qualifying.

