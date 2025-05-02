2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: After thrilling races in Asia and the Middle East, Formula One shifts back to the United States of America, where drivers will head to Miami International Autodrome for the colourful F1 Miami Grand Prix. The Miami Grand Prix 2025 will be the fourth ever GP at the venue, with last year's winner Lando Norris hoping to overcome Oscar Piastri, who is currently leading the driver's championship. Max Verstappen, who is the only driver to win two Miami GP titles, will look to set aside a disappointing Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and set the record straight in the Miami International Autodrome, reducing the gap between himself and the leader. F1 2025 Standings: Oscar Piastri Rises to Top Spot in Drivers' Standings After Winning Saudi Grand Prix, McLaren Leads Constructors' Table.

It will be interesting to see how Ferrari deals with Lewis Hamilton, who has been struggling with his new car, having moved from Mercedes, while his teammate Charles Leclerc has been going all guns blazing on the circuits, including finishing on the podium for the first time in the F1 2025 season in Saudi Arabia. McLaren Mercedes enjoys a dominating lead in the constructors' standings, but their margin could be cut short by Red Bull this weekend.

When is F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Miami Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on May 4 and will be shown in India at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). For 2025 Miami GP viewing options, fans can scroll below. F1 2025: Sebastian Vettel Praises Lando Norris for Speaking Up on Mental Health.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 899 or a race weekend pass worth INR 99. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time, since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 Miami GP 2025 main race will be held on May 5, while Practice 1 will be held on May 2. Sprint qualifying and Sprint Race will take place on May 3, ahead of qualifying on May 4.

