2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: After a gap of two weeks, Formula One action returns as drivers and teams shift base to Asia for the much-anticipated Singapore Grand Prix 2025 weekend, taking place between October 3 and October 5. McLaren's Oscar Piastri is currently leading the Drivers' Standings with 324 points, followed by teammates Lando Norris and defending champions Max Verstappen. Verstappen has been on a two-race winning spree, clinching the Italian and Azerbaijan GP, respectively, to close the gap on Norris.

The F1 Singapore GP 2025 will take place at the iconic Marina Bay Street Circuit, and is a night race. Norris is the defending champion, having won the Singapore GP 2024, while former F1 champion Sebastian Vettel has the most wins as a driver at Singapore (5). With only 13 points needed to put other competitors out of the Constructors' championship, McLaren will be hoping to wrap the season in Singapore, with six race weekends remaining in the season.

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying Details

Event 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying Date October 4 Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Marina Bay Street Circuit Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, No Telecast in India

When is the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on October 4 and will be shown in India at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) from Marina Bay Street Circuit. For 2025 Singapore GP viewing options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 499 or a race weekend pass worth INR 69. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 Singapore GP 2025 main race will be held on October 5, while Practice 1 & 2 will be held on October 3. Practice 3 will also take place on October 5, a few hours before the F1 Singapore GP Qualifying event.

