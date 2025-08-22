Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast in Pakistan: Asia Cup 2025, one of the most-awaited tournaments of the year, is set to start from September 9 and it will feature eight teams battling it out with the continental title on the line. The eight teams have been divided into groups of four each. India, Pakistan, Oman and UAE make up Group A, while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will host the Asia Cup 2025 matches. In this article, we shall take a look at the Asia Cup 2025 live telecast and live streaming details in Pakistan. Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Channel in India: How To Watch Cricket Tournament Featuring India vs Pakistan on TV.

One of the most-awaited contests of the Asia Cup 2025 is the India vs Pakistan match on September 14. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match and it sure does promise to be a blockbuster. The uncertainty over the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 cricket match was earlier cleared by the Sports Ministry, which stated that India would continue to compete against Pakistan in global events but not in bilateral competitions, in any sport. Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST and Venue List of All Men's T20I Cricket Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Date September 14 Time 7:00 PM (Pakistan Time) Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Live Streaming, Telecast Details in Pakistan PTV Sports, Tapmad and Tamasha

How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast in Pakistan, Including IND vs PAK Match?

Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV Sports have acquired the Asia Cup 2025 broadcast rights in Pakistan. Hence, cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on PTV Sports, including the IND vs PAK match. For Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options in Pakistan, read below.

How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in Pakistan, Including IND vs PAK Match?

Tapmad would provide Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online in Pakistan. Fans in Pakistan can watch the India vs Pakistan live streaming and other matches of the Asia Cup 2025 online on the Tapmad app and website. The Tamasha app would also provide Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online for fans in Pakistan.

