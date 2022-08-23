The second game was more one-sided as Saina, who enjoyed a 4-1 head-to-head lead over her rival, opened an early lead and kept her advantage throughout from 5-3 to build a lead of 14-8 and went on to seal the victory. The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand too advanced, beating Malaysia's Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow 21-11, 21-13 in 37 minutes. Another women's doubles pair Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam too made it to the second round, beating the Italian pair of Martina Corsini and Judith Mair 21-8, 21-14. However, the mixed doubles pair of Ishan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto went down to 14th seed Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand, 14-21, 17-21.
In men's doubles, the Indian pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost to the French pair of Fabien Delrue and William Villeger 14-21, 18-21. The mixed doubles pair of Venkat Gautam Prasad and Juhi Dewangan too was ousted despite putting up a tough fight in the second game, losing to England's Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore 10-21, 21-23 in 28 minutes.
