The BWF world championship is one of the most prestigious badminton tournaments. It is sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and offers the most ranking points for athletes. The 2022 BWF world championship will be held in Tokyo, Japan from August 22 to 28. This is the first time Japan will be hosting the tournament as a total of 364 athletes will compete for the world champion title from 46 nations. BWF World Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen and Other Indians Participating in Badminton Tournament.

A total of five events will be played in the 2022 Badminton World Championship. Men’s singles, Women’s singles, Men’s doubles, Women’s doubles, and Mixed doubles. All the events will be taking place in Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium and each event will have six rounds including the quarters, semis, and finals. PV Sindhu, Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist, Pulls Out of World Championships 2022 Due to Injury Concern.

On the first two days, August 22 and 23 the first-round matches will be taking place, on August 24 the second-round matches and then the third-round matches will be played on August 25. The Quater-final, Semi-final, and Final will be taking place on August 26, 27, and 28 respectively. There will be a total of 20 medals up for grabs five gold, five silver, and 10 bronze, two in each event.

BWF 2022 World Championship Schedule

August 22- August 23: First-round matches will begin (05:30 AM IST)

August 24: Second-round matches will begin (05:30 AM IST)

August 25: Third-round matches will begin (06:30 AM IST)

August 26: Quarterfinals begin (06:30 AM IST)

August 27: Semi-finals begin (06:30 AM IST)

August 28: Finals begin (11:30 AM IST)

Japanese athletes had a great outing in the last edition as they won a total of five medals, including 2 golds, 1 silver, and 2 Bronze. The Indian shuttlers will once again try to cross the threshold and win the second gold for India heading into the world championship after their amazing performance at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2022 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).