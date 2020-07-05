Pusarla Venkata Sindhu more famously known as PV Sindhu is surely one of the best badminton players produced by India and has brought laurels to the country with her stunning achievements. In 2016, she became the first Indian to reach the BWF finals. However, she was beaten by Spain's Carolina Marin and won the silver medal. The ace shuttler turns a 24 today and the fans on social media cannot keep calm. Since a while now PV Sindhu has been one of the top 10 trends on Twitter. PV Sindhu Birthday Special: For the Badminton Ace, Her Passion for Fashion Translates Effortlessly Into an Always Chic and Relevant Style Arsenal!

The netizens poured in with wishes and revisited stunning moments in her career. Even the official account of Hyderabad Hunters, the team of Badminton Premier League complied several glorious moments of her career in one and shared the same on social media. Netizens also chipped in with their favourite moments and pictures of the ace shuttler. Now, let’s have a look at the tweets below:

happy birthday to the inspiration ☺️ Even I don't know how much I adore you ma'm #pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/3UqTUFf4zu — 𝙉𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙖 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙝 (@__neetasingh_) July 5, 2020

Happy birthday to the most inspiring, irrepressible & indomitable ❤️ #pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/FcoIcXW1P6 — Dr Rakhi Sothwal (@DrRakhiSothwal) July 5, 2020

PV Sindhu made it to the prestigious Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Female Athletes in 2018 and 2019. The Hyderabad based shuttler is the recipient of the sports honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri. Earlier this year, Sindhu was also honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India.

