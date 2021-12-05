PV Sindhu played the finals of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 against An Seyoung. It was quite a tough outing and the match had a few ups and downs and both players had their moments. The Indian ace was clearly outplayed by the Korean star, especially in the second game of the final match. Their head-to-head record which had the Korean star having an upper hand continued to remain intact. In the end, the Indian shuttler lost the game 21-16, 21-12. This is the first title won by An Seyoung.

All it took was 39 minutes for An Seyoung to beat the Indian Olympian. The 19-year-old Korean star pocketed the first game 21-16. In the second game, the Korean star continued to dominate Sindhu by getting quicker and quicker with every point. Seyoung slammed a few cross-court shorts with quite ease. At one point in the second game, the match witnessed the Indian stalwart trailing 8-15. It wouldn't be wrong to say that An Seyoung's shot selection and quality have gotten better with every game. The Korean star showed massive signs of improvement in the final match. The Indian stalwart also played a few fine drop shots to avoid conceding points but that was surely not enough for Sindhu to walk away with the game.

By the end, the scoreboard read 21-16, 21-12 with Sindhu losing in straight sets. Korean had only a couple of entries in the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 and surely they are not disappointed with the result that they have in the Women's single event.

