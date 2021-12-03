Indian badminton stalwart PV Sindhu has sailed into the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021. The Indian shuttler will face Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand and all eyes will be on her. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, here's a look at the preview of the match. So the Indian ace looked quite sharp in the matches held earlier. She earned a spot in the semi-finals by earning victories in straight sets. BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Defeats Line Christophersen To Begin Campaign in Style.

Sindhu demolished Line Christophersen on Wednesday 21-14, 21-16 and then came up with yet another comprehensive performance where she went on to beat Yvonne Li 21-10, 21-13. The last time Sindhu and Pornpawee Chochuwong met each other was during All Englan Open where the Tahi shuttler walked away with the last laugh. Back then, she lost the semi-finals 21-17,21-19. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 will be played in Bali. The match will take place on December 3, 2021 (Friday) and it is scheduled to tentatively begin at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Badminton Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Badminton Match?

Fans can also watch PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong match online. Since the Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match. The official account of the BWF World Tour Finals will be bringing live updates of the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2021 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).