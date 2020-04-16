Brian Allen, Los Angeles Rams Center, Becomes First NFL Player to Test Positive for COVID-19 Pandemic

Brian Allen (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all around the world as over two million people across the globe have been tested positive for the disease. Many prominent personalities also fell prey to the epidemic and Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen is reportedly the latest known athlete to have made to the unfortunate list. In fact, Allen is the first NFL player to have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report from Fox Sports, Brian Allen was first tested positive for the disease three weeks ago and founded infected in this recent test too which occurred earlier this week. Due to the infection, the 24-year old star has also his sense of taste and smell and he’s not even able to smell the ammonia smelling salt. Later, symptoms like flu were found in his body.

While talking to Fox Sports, Allen said that he’s making good recovery with each passing day and the all the symptoms of the disease have been cleared apart from his lost sense of smell. In fact, the star player believes that he will be given a clean chit by the doctors on Thursday.

Even Rams’ head coach Sean McVay also said that the youngster is getting better with time and is expected to recover soon. Before Allen, New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton was the first known person from NFL fraternity to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Allen has represented the Los Angeles Rams in 22 games across two seasons and has emerged as a vital cog of the side. Thus, the team management and players of the side will wish for Allen’s speedy recovery.