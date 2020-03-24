Cameron van der Burgh, Olympic Medallist Diagnosed With Coronavirus: ‘Worst Virus I Have Ever Endured’, Says Former South African Swimmer

South African Swimmer Cameron van der Burgh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Two-time Olympic medallist and 2012 London Olympics swimming champion, Cameron van der Burgh, has revealed that he is diagnosed with coronavirus. The retired South African swimmer described the illness as “by far the worst virus I have ever endured” and also said that athletes who continue to train for 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite the COVID-19 outbreak are further “exposing themselves to unnecessary risk.” In a series of messages on social media, Van der Burgh not only revealed that he has been struck down with the virus for the last 14 days but also advised the other athletes to look after themselves. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Postponed to 2021 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Report.

The 31-year-old, who currently lives in London where he works with the financial industry, also informed that although “more severe symptoms have eased” he is still weak and has a bad cough. “I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can’t shake. Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours,” wrote Van Burgh in a long thread.

Cameron van der Burgh Diagnosed With Coronavirus

2/ I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today. By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs(no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at risk demographic) — Cameron van der Burgh (@Cameronvdburgh) March 22, 2020

Part of the thread was also dedicated for advice to athletes preparing for the Tokyo Games. Athletes who continue to train are “exposing themselves to unnecessary risk” as there is still “no clarification” if the Summer Olympics will go ahead as per schedule.

Athletes Who Continue to Train Will Suffer

4/ The loss in body conditioning has been immense and can only feel for the athletes that contract Covid-19 as they will suffer a great loss of current conditioning through the last training cycle. Infection closer to competition being the worst. — Cameron van der Burgh (@Cameronvdburgh) March 22, 2020

Health Comes First

6/ Please, look after yourself everyone! Health comes first - COVID-19 is no joke! — Cameron van der Burgh (@Cameronvdburgh) March 22, 2020

The fate of Tokyo Games 2020, which is scheduled to start on July 24 later this year and run through until August 09, has come under serious threat as the coronavirus situation continue to escalate across the globe with over 16, 000 death already taking place and over 4 lakh people getting diagnosed with the virus.

The statement from International Olympic Committee and Japan PM Shizon Abe, on Monday, however, suggested that the Olympics might be postponed although it will be called off. After weeks of insisting that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place as planned, the IOC said that they will reconsider the decision and put out a final announcement in four weeks while Abe told his parliament that the postponement of Tokyo 2020 might be “inevitable.”