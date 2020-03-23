Tokyo Olympics 2020 Postponed to 2021 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Report

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Fireworks (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ABC News)

With the massive outbreak of the coronavirus has led to the lockdown of most parts of the world. But the Japan Olympics Committee was quite adamant on not postponing the Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, as per the recent reports, the mega-event has been postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak of the disease. The IOC veteran Dick Pound spoke about the same to USA Today. The IOC did not respond to the comment immediately. The decision must obviously be taken with an increase in the number of infected people. Canada Bars Athletes From Participating in 2020 Tokyo Olympics Due to COVID-19 Risks, Urges IOC to Postpone Summer Games By a Year

"On the basis of the information, the IOC has, the postponement has been decided," Pound told USA Today. "The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know,” said Pound. Earlier the head of the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) Yasuhiro Yamashita has said that the safety of the athletes cannot be ignored and they have reached the stage where the postponement of the mega-event has been considered. Players like Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap had slammed the India Olympics Committee for not considering the safety of players.

Earlier Canada and Australia had refused to send their athletes to Olympics 2020 if the games are supposed to go as per schedule. Canada even urged the IOC to postpone the games amid growing risk of coronavirus. "This is not solely about athlete health -- it is about public health. With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games," said the statement.