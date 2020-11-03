Former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback and American civil right activist Colin Kaepernick will celebrate his 33rd birthday today (November 3, 2020). Kaepernick played college football for Nevada Wolf Pack and was named as the Western Athletic Conference Offensive player of the year twice and following his graduation was selected by the 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. So as the NFL quarterback turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Colin Kaepernick started his professional career in 2011 and became an undisputed starter for San Francisco 49ers in 2013, where he helped them reach the NFC Championship Game. In 2016, Kaepernick made the headlines when he sat down during the playing of UA National Anthem as a protest against racial injustice, police brutality and systematic oppression in the country. This gesture received polarized reactions as some praised his stand while other denounced it.

Lesser-Known Facts About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was born on November 3, 1987 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

He was drafted in the 43rd round by American baseball team Chicago Cubs in 2009

Playing college football for Nevada Wolf Pack, Kaepernick was named the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Offensive Player of the Year twice

He is the only player in NCAA Division I FBS history to amass 10,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards in a career

Kaepernick was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft

In 2013, Colin Kaepernick helped the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game.

In 49ers' third preseason game in 2016, Kaepernick sat down during US National Anthem as a protest against racial injustice in the country.

Following the 2016 season in NFL, Colin Kaepernick became a free agent and still remains unsigned. In February 2020, the former 49ers quarterback started Kaepernick Publishing. Kaepernick will publish a memoir through his publishing company and Audible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).