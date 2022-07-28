The 2022 Commonwealth Games officially known as XXII Commonwealth Games, is an international multi-sport event for the members of the Commonwealth. The 22nd edition of the event will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 08, marking England's third time hosting the Commonwealth Games after London in 1934 and Manchester in 2002. The CWG 2022 opening ceremony will be held on July 28, at the Alexander Stadium and the sporting events will begin from the next day onwards (July 29, 2022). Who Will Host 2022 Commonwealth Games? Is India Participating in CWG 2022? And Other FAQ's About Quadrennial Event in Birmingham.

This will be India's 18th appearance at the Commonwealth Games. With cricket returning at the showpiece event, India have sent a strong side for the 2022 Birmingham Games, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. On the opening day, the Women in Blue will take on Australia as they kick off the Women’s Cricket Tournament at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

India will also start the hockey campaign as the Women’s outfit takes on Ghana. The country will also see some of their badminton, table tennis, and boxing stars in action as they aim for a podium finish to add to the nation's already impressive medal tally. Let us take a look at India’s Day 1 schedule for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of CWG on TV in India.

India CWG 2022 Schedule Day 1- July 29

Sr. No Sporting event Timing (IST) Indian Athletes In Action 1 Lawn Bowls 17:30 onwards Sunil Bahadur, Chandan Singh, Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Mridul Borgohain, Pinki, Tania Choudhary, Rupa Tirkey, Nayan Saikia, Lovely Choubey 2 Table Tennis 18:30 onwards Manika Batra, Seerja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale, Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty. 3 Hockey 18:30 India Women’s Hockey Team vs Ghana 4 Swimming 19:30 onwards Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat 5 Cricket Women's T20I 15:30 India Women's Cricket Team vs Australia 6 Triathalon (women's individual sprint distance final) 18:00 onwards Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan 7 Boxing 03:30 onwards Shiva Thapa, Simit Kundu, Rohit Tokas, Ashish Chaudhary 8 Squash 14:30 onwards Ramit Tandon, Sourav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Sunayna Kuruvilla 9 Badminton 23:00 Mixed Team

India currently ranks fourth at the all-time Commonwealth Games medal table. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games they will be aiming to top their previous best in 2010 where they finished second overall with 101 medals.

