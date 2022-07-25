The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham England from July 28, 2022, to August 08, 2022. This will be the third time that the Games will be held in England after hosting London 1934 and Manchester 2022. India will be one of the 72 countries taking part in the quadrennial showpiece and it will be the country’s 18th appearance at the event. For CWG 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. India at Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Sports Indian Athletes Will be Participating in at CWG.

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games will see the return of Cricket for the first time since the Kuala Lumpur Games. However, this time the sport will be played in the Women’s T20I format after Men’s List A format took place in 1998. 2022 CWG will also see Basketball 3x3, Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 and Para Table Tennis will be played for the very first time. Here's A Recap of India's Performance at CWG 2018 Ahead of 2022 Edition.

India have sent a 322-member squad including 215 athletes – 108 men and 107 women – for the quadrennial showpiece event. The country is one of the most successful nations in the history of the Games, ranking fourth overall with 503 medals.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, will lead the Indian contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In addition, other medallists from Tokyo such as Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia will also wear the country’s tri-colours at the event. After India’s display at the Olympics, expectations will be high to surpass their best-ever campaign from 2010 in New Delhi.

When Is 2022 Commonwealth Games? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England, CWG 2022 will take place across 16 venues from July 28, 2022 to August 08, 2022.

Where To Watch 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Telecast On TV?

Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 are set to televise the event in English and regional languages.

Where To Watch 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Online Streaming in India?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the quadrennial showpiece in India. Fans can tune into SonyLIVV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2022 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).