Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers will face off against each other in match 3 of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022. The clash will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on September 19, 2022 (Monday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Legends League Cricket 2022: Bhilwara Kings Defeat Manipal Tigers by Three Wickets.

The teams have made contrasting starts to their season so far. Gujarat Giants go the better o Indian Capitals in their opening fixture while Manipal Tigers were defeated by Bhilwara Kings. However, both sides will be aiming for a win to climb up in the table.

When Is Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on September 19, 2022 (Monday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi to watch the live telecast of the Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

