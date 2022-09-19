Bhilwara Kings kicked off their Legends League Cricket 2022 campaign with a three-wicket win over Manipal Tigers today in Lucknow. After batting first, Manipal posted 153/7 off the back of Mohammad Kaif's 73-run knock. Bhilwara Kings chased down the target in the final over, courtesy of Yusuf Pathan's innings of 44 runs.

Bhilwara Kings Win by Three-Wickets:

What a #Legendary innings by the Kings as Tino Best finishes in style with a 4. Registers the first win of the tournament for Bhilwara Kings. #llct20 #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)