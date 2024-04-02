On this day in 2011, India secured the ICC Cricket World Cup title, beating Sri Lanka in a tightly-contested final by six wickets at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The tournament witnessed a top-class all-round show from India. Let us look at India's top performers in the tournament. Virat Kohli Reflects On His Experience of Winning ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 On Its 13th Anniversary, Calls It 'A Special Thing' (Watch Video).

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj was the 'Player of the Tournament', delivering an unmatched level of all-round performance. In nine matches, he scored 362 runs in eight innings at an average of 90.5 and a strike rate of over 86. He scored a century and four fifties, with the best score of 113. He was the eight-highest run-getter in the tournament. The all-rounder also ended as the fourth-highest wicket-taker, taking 15 scalps at an average of 25.13, with best figures of 5/31.

Sachin Tendulkar

The legendary batter played his sixth WC and batted unbelievably, scoring 482 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.55, with two centuries and two fifties. He was the second-highest run-getter.

Zaheer Khan

He was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, taking 21 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.76, with the best figures of 3/20.

Gautam Gambhir

The man of the big stages for India. He scored 393 runs in nine matches at an average of 43.66, with four half-centuries. He scored a valuable 97 in the final against Lankan Lions.

MS Dhoni

The Indian skipper saved his best for the very last. In eight innings, Dhoni scored 241 runs at an average of 48.20, saving his best knock of 91* for the final against Sri Lanka in a tough run-chase. KKR Highlights Gautam Gambhir's Contribution As India Celebrates 13th Anniversary of 2011 Cricket World Cup Title Win, Shares ‘Dirty Jersey’ Memorabilia.

Munaf Patel

An underrated bowler with an underrated performance, taking 11 wickets in eight matches, with the best bowling figures of 4/48 against Bangladesh. His 2/40 against Pakistan in semis was another standout performance.