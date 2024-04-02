The Indian Cricket team won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, ending the three-decade wait. Virat Kohli was just 22 years old at that time. Now celebrating the 13th anniversary of the big day, former RCB captain Kohli reflects on his experience. He mentioned that winning the trophy at Wankhede in front of home fans was special for him and winning the Cricket World Cup is always a special thing for him. Kohli was a crucial member of the Indian batting lineup, who formed an important partnership with Gautam Gambhir for the third wicket to help India reach the target. KKR Highlights Gautam Gambhir's Contribution As India Celebrates 13th Anniversary of 2011 Cricket World Cup Title Win, Shares ‘Dirty Jersey’ Memorabilia.

Virat Kohli Reflects On His Experience of Winning ICC Cricket World Cup 2011

Exactly 13 years since India lifted that World Cup at the #Wankhede! We asked our players about their favourite memories from that night. 😇 This is @bigbasket_com presents RCB Bold Diaries. Download the Big Basket App and get groceries delivered in ten minutes! 📱#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/t7fmP55p0k — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2024

