Although the Indian side was dominating throughout the tournament, the 2011 Cricket World Cup finalist Sri Lankan side also put up a massive challenge in front of Gary Kirsten’s team. After losing early wickets in the chase, Gautam Gambhir (97 runs) and captain MS Dhoni (91 not out) stirred the Indian side to victory. The batter not only has the ‘winning’ Jersey but he claimed that he has not washed it since the big day. KKR celebrating the 13th anniversary of the 2011 Cricket World Cup highlighted Gambhir’s contribution and also shared the photo of his jersey. After waiting for nearly three decades, the Indian Cricket team won their second World Championship. Fans Remember Player of The Tournament 2011 Cricket World Cup Yuvraj Singh's Contribution in India's Title Win.

Post Shared by Kolkata Knight Riders

"I still haven't washed my dirty jersey." 2011. Wankhede. Walked in at 0-1. Chasing 275. Scored 97. Stood tall in a 112-runs partnership with MSD to set up the final for India. 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/oj7hmiYK4g — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)