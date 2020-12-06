India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the second T20I match which will be held at Sydney Cricket Stadium in Sydney. Right before the match, the Australian team has suffered from a big blow as their captain Aaron Finch is doubtful for the game as he has suffered from a bit of a hip glute – buttock injury. In the absence of Aaron Finch, it is very likely that Steve Smith would handle the reins of the team. The final call would be made soon. “A bit of a hip or a glute (buttock injury), I’m not sure at the moment,” Finch told Fox Cricket. India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Live Radio Commentary on FM Rainbow, Rajdhani, Prasar Bharti YouTube, NewsOnAIR App Online.

“It got progressively worse throughout the game so I’m sure I’ll have a scan tomorrow and see how we go," said the Australian cricket captain. Aaron Finch starts the innings for Australia as an opening batter alongside David Warner. Talking about the last game, India won the match by 11 runs. India had made 161 runs with KL Rahul scoring a much-needed half-century. Ravindra Jadeja also made a vital contribution in the team by scoring 44 runs from 23 deliveries. He had slammed five fours during the course of his inning and also slammed one biggie. Now, let's have a look at the predicted playing XI of the Australian team below:

Australia: Aaron Finch/D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson/Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

