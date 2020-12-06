India and Australia look to lock horns with each other once again in the second T20I match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. In this article, we shall bring to you the details of how to listen to live radio commentary online on Prasar Bharati. But before that let's have a quick look at the preview of the match. Talking about Vrat Kohli's team India, they are eyeing a series win against Australia, the team is looking to make a comeback into the match with a win here. India will be without the services of Ravindra Jadeja after he suffered from a concussion in the first T20I. IND vs AUS T20I 2020: Mitchell Starc to Miss Final Two T20Is Against India Due to Illness in Family.

Shardul Thakur has replaced Jadeja. Australia will also be having one change in their side as Nathan Lyon will be stepping into the shoes of Cameron Green for the rest of T20I games. As per the latest report, it is said that Aaron Finch, the skipper of the game is doubtful for the game as he has suffered from a minor hip injury and it is said that Steve Smith could be leading the team once again. “A bit of a hip or a glute (buttock injury), I’m not sure at the moment,” Finch told Fox Cricket. “It got progressively worse throughout the game so I’m sure I’ll have a scan tomorrow and see how we go.” Now let's have a look at the live streaming of the radio commentary online.

How to listen to IND VS AUS 2nd T20I 2020 commentary online?

The live commentary of India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 will be available online on Prasar Bharati's YouTube channel. The live commentary of the match will also be available on FM Rainbow, Rajdhani, PB YouTube, and other channels of All India Radio. The commentary is available on NewsOnAIR App.

The match between India and Australia will begin at 1.40 pm IST and the toss will happen ha;f and hour before the game. Stay tuned to the space to know the latest updates of the match.

