Former South African cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers is likely to play in Nepal’s Everest Premier League (EPL), a T20 tournament, this year. Last year the EPL was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 edition of Everest Premier League is likely to be slated between September 25 to October 09. If de Villiers takes part in the league he will be amongst the big names to play in the T20 tournament. Cheteshwar Pujara, Robin Uthappa Begin Training With CSK Ahead of IPL 2021.

“We are trying our best to bring top international cricketers for EPL to put Nepal in the frame of global cricket. We had tried to bring AB de Villiers previous season as well but he couldn’t be available. This edition he has agreed to be here. If nothing comes in between, he will be playing at the TU grounds for sure,” EPL Managing Director Aamir Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricketing Nepal.

“I think every franchise will run behind a player like AB de Villiers. We know other teams are also trying to get him like us. We are hoping to rope him into our franchise,” Lalitpur Patriots owner Kishor Maharjan said. COVID-19 Pandemic Forced Us to Borrow Money to Pay Staff, Players, Says Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt.

Last season, Chris Gayle had signed to play in the EPL T20 for Pokhra Rhinos. It will be interesting to see if the West Indies cricketer takes part in the EPL this year or not. EPL T20 will feature Pokhra Rhinos, Lalitpur Patriots, Bhairahawa Gladiators, Chitwan Tigers, Biratnagar Warriors and Kathmandu Kings XI.

