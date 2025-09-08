The Afghanistan National Cricket Team will clash with Hong Kong National Cricket Team in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 9, Tuesday. The Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence from September 9 and the final will be hosted on September 29. Eight teams are participating this time in the Asia Cup 2025. Afghanistan is in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong. They will face Hong Kong in the first game. Afghanistan are coming out of a crushing loss against Pakistan in the final of the UAE Tri-Series 2025. They will look to gain their winning momentum back by defeating Hong Kong. On Which Channel Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available in India? How To Watch Continental T20I Cricket Tournament Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Meanwhile, for Hong Kong, this is an opportunity to show what they are capable of. Being an associate nation, they barely get the opportunity to play against big teams. They will get three matches to prove their mettle and they have the opportunity to surprise all. For Afghanistan and their fans this is a crucial game. They will have to start with a win, or else, the Group can get tricky for them. Hence, fans want to know whether it will rain during the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match. Fans eager to know whether it will rain during the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match, will get the entire information here.

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather

Good news for the fans. There is very negligible chance of rainfall during the AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 match at Abu Dhabi. The precipitation chances during the duration of the match range between 3-4% and it has been like that during the UAE Tri-Series. Hence, there has been no interruption caused by rain in any game. It will be a cloudy day in the afternoon and sky will be a little cloudy in the evening. The humidity is going to range between 73-77%, which is high and there will be chances of dew formation in the second innings. The temperature will be on the higher side, feeling like 79-50 degree celsius. Asia Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List for Continental Cricket Tournament.

Abu Dhabi Weather Live

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has historically been in faovur of the bowlers. The boundaries are big. The shortest square boundaries being approximately 65-67 metres and the longest straight boundaries around 70-72 metres. The pitch is sandy and mostly on the drier side and hence the spin bowlers and cutter bowlers will find success. Chasing is slightly difficult but during the evening the ball swings in the air and dew might come in later which can make batting in first innings comparatively difficult. Although the average first innings total is 173. Batters will have to play percentage cricket to succeed here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 09:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).