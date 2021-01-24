AFG vs IRE Live Streaming Online: Afghanistan are aiming to take an unassailable 2-0 lead as they take on Ireland in the second ODI of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (January 24). Both teams seemed neck-to-neck in the opening game, but Asghar Afghan’s men eventually emerged victorious by 16 runs. Although Afghanistan have a 1-0 lead, they must look to rectify their middle-order woes. On the other hand, Ireland need to perform as a unit to get the favourable result. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of AFG vs IRE match. Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Speaking of action in the first ODI, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a sensational century on debut as Afghanistan posted 287-9 after electing to bat first. Chasing the challenging total, most of Ireland’s top-order batsmen got starts, but none of them could make a significant score. Lorcan Tucker tried to take his side over the line with a 96-ball 83, but his efforts eventually went in vain. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st 2nd 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2021 match will get underway on January 24, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be held at the the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the game is scheduled to start at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI on TV as no channel has the official broadcasting rights for this series.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will be available on FanCode. But fans must pay a nominal fee to get access to the live streaming of the AFG vs IRE clash. Fans can follow the live action either on the FanCode app or on the website.

Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Asghar Afghan(c), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Javed Ahmadi, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmat Shah, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, James McCollum, Shane Getkate.

