Afghanistan will aim to take a 2-0 lead as they take on Ireland in the second ODI of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (January 24). The opening encounter saw a great contest between the two sides, but Asghar Afghan’s men eventually emerged victorious by 16 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz shone in the game with a spectacular century on debut whereas Rashid Khan impressed with his all-round brilliance. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for AFG vs IRE match. Kevin O’Brien Overwhelmed by His Childrens' Priceless Reaction After Spotting Him.

Although Afghanistan got the favourable result in the first match, they need to rectify their middle-order woes. Four of the top-six batsmen weren’t able to reach double figures as Andy McBrine rattled their batting order with a five-wicket haul. Nevertheless, Gurbaz’s hundred and Rashid Khan’s quick-fire fifty guided Afghans to 287-9 while batting first. Chasing the challenging target, most Irish batsmen got starts, but only wicket-keeper Lorcan Tucker played a substantial 83-run knock. As a result, Ireland were restricted to 271-9 but they would be determined to settle the scores in the second match. As the upcoming game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – One can select 1-4 wicket-keepers in a dream11 team. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) and Lorcan Tucker (IRE) should be the wicket-keepers of your side.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – As per dream11 rules, we can select 3-6 batsmen in a dream11 team. Najinullah Zadran (AFG), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE) and Paul Stirling (IRE) are the best choice for batsmen in your dream11 team.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- 1-4 all-rounders are allowed to select in a dream11 fantasy team. Mohammed Nabi (AFG) and Curtis Campher (IRE) are the best choices for all-rounders in your dream11 fantasy team.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – We can select 3-6 bowlers in a dream11 fantasy team. Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb ur Rehman (AFG), Naveen-Ul-Haq (AFG) and Andy McBrine (AFG) are the bowlers who can shine in the match and should be included in your dream11 team.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Najinullah Zadran (AFG), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE), Paul Stirling (IRE), Mohammed Nabi (AFG), Curtis Campher (IRE), Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb ur Rehman (AFG), Naveen-Ul-Haq (AFG), Andy McBrine (AFG)

Rashid Khan (AFG) should be the captain of your team whereas Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) can fill the vice-captain slot.

