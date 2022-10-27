Afghanistan (AFG) takes on Ireland (IRE) in the 25th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on 28 October (Friday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction AFG vs IRE T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Afghanistan vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About AFG vs IRE Cricket Match in Melbourne.

Afghanistan have played two matches in super 12 stage so far, losing first to England and second one against New Zealand was abandoned without a ball been bowled due to incessant rains. Meanwhile, Ireland after losing their opening match in Super 12 stage to Sri Lanka, impressed everyone with their disciplined performance after giving England a 5 run defeat by DLS method on Wednesday. Of late, both Afghanistan and Ireland have emerged as strong sides and shown competitive spirit against big teams. And the two teams playing opposite each other will be an interesting and well balanced contest to watch.

AFG vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Lorcan Tucker (IRE) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

AFG vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Paul Stirling (IRE), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), George Dockrell (IRE) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

AFG vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Curtis Campher (IRE) could be our all-rounders.

AFG vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Joshua Little (IRE), Rashid Khan (AFG), Mark Adair (IRE) could form the bowling attack.

AFG vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Curtis Campher (IRE) could be named as the captain of your AFG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Joshua Little (IRE) could be selected as the vice-captain.

