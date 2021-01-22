Ajinkya Rahane got a heroic welcome in Mumbai after winning the Test series by 2-1 against Australia. The stand-in skipper who lives in Dadar near Ruparel College in Mumbai was welcomed with the beats of dhol as he walked into his building. Now, one of his fans brought him a cake with a kangaroo on top during the celebrations. But Rahane very politely refused to cut the cake and once again won the hearts of the fans. The video of the incident went viral on social media and the incident only earned him a lot of respect from the netizens. Ajinkya Rahane Gets Hero’s Welcome As He Returns Home After Test Series Win in Australia (Watch Video).

This is not the first time that Rahane has been lauded for his gestures off the field. A bit long ago when Afghanistan was in India to play a Test match in Bangalore, Rahane was once again was the stand-in skipper. India won the Test match and after the presentation ceremony when the Indians celebrated their win by posing with the trophy, he asked team Afghanistan to join the home team for a snap. This was one memorable incident which is still recalled by a lot many fans. Now, let’s have a look at the recent incident.

Reactions

Rahane denied to cut the Kangaroo cake during the celebration arranged by his neighbourhood after the historic Test series win in Australia. Link - https://t.co/DcL5fkk9dG pic.twitter.com/j0OBq4gZmu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 21, 2021

Another one

Don't understand Marathi so don't know what's being said here but by the looks of it, Ajinkya Rahane refused to cut the "Kangaroo Cake". He is too good a person to do such stuff !❤️ It would be great if Someone could tell what's being said here ! pic.twitter.com/zfg10ahEs9 — Anubhav Chatterjee (@anubhav__tweets) January 21, 2021

Sportsmanship

It is special that he refused to cut the kangaroo cake, this shows his true sportsmanship. — Mamta (@MamtaAP) January 21, 2021

Last one

@ajinkyarahane88 returned to a grand welcome and a special cake was made for him in his honour. The cake looked like a cricket pitch with a kangaroo sitting on top of it holding the Indian flag.While the cake seemed like a genuinely great gesture for his victory,... — Ottko (@Ottkoo) January 21, 2021

India won the last Test match in Gabba which led them to win the series. Rishabh Pant was the hero of innings he scored 89 runs and led the team to a stunning win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).