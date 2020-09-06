Andre Russell and Rashid Khan are two of the finest T20 cricketers in the modern era and entertainment is guaranteed when these two lock horns on the field. The former is known to torment the bowlers with his giant sixes while the Afghanistan leg-spinner can deceive the best with his variations. The two stars met each other in the recently concluded Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents match in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, and some great contest was seen between them. Russell was on a roll as he played a fantastic knock of 54 runs off just 28 deliveries. However, he luckily got escaped from getting bundled out by Khan which propelled the dasher to imitate the spinner’s celebrations. Chris Lynn Trolled Mercilessly After Australian Scores 46-Ball 34.

The incident took place in the 18th over of the first innings where Russell got foxed by Khan’s googly, and the ball even hit the stumps. However, the bails didn’t come off as the Caribbean star was reprieved. Following the delivery, Russell tried to imitate the spinner’s trade-mark celebrations by spreading arms. Seeing that, Rashid also joined the banter as he playfully tried to kick the Jamaica Tallawahs all-rounder. Have a look. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Watch Video:

Rashid eventually managed to dismiss Russell but not before the latter scored a staggering fifty. Riding on his efforts, Jamaica Tallawahs posted 161-4 in the first innings. However, the total didn’t prove to be enough as Barbados Tridents skipper Jason Holder scored 69 runs off mere 42 deliveries and guided his side to a seven-wicket win.

With this, Tridents end their dismal CPL 2020 campaign where they finished at the penultimate position. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs still have a game to play with a spot in semi-final confirmed.

