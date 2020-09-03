Chris Lynn, known for his destructive batting at the top of the order, was off his game in the Caribbean Premier League 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The Australian was unlike himself at the Brian Lara Stadium on Wednesday as in a game where his side was chasing a target of 175, the 30-year-old scored with a strike rate of just over 70. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

In the 23rd game of CPL 2020, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots elected to bowl first after winning the toss and made a good start by getting a wicket in the third over. But from there on it was all Lendl Simmons as the Caribbean batsman score 96 runs to take Knight Riders to a score of 174/4 in 20 overs. Darren Bravo also contributed with a score of 36. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

While clashing the target, Patriots got off to a poor start losing Evin Lewis early and to add to that star man Chris Lynn was completely off his game. The Australian struggled on the pitch as he managed to score 34 runs in 46 deliveries. This unusual performance saw the 30-year-old batsmen face the wrath of netizens online as he was mercilessly trolled.

MI Fans

MI fans looking at Lynn be like : pic.twitter.com/LDkWRTnA11 — I hate you, still I (@Vinivinci3) September 2, 2020

Fans After Chris Lynn's Performance

Pic 1:- People while taking Chris Lynn as Captain in dream 11. Pic 2:- People after Chris Lynn's innings. pic.twitter.com/QZguamnLEN — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) September 2, 2020

The Partnership

The partnership between Lynn and Da Silva has been finally broken. pic.twitter.com/OpfjsnBgwU — Prashanth🏏📝 📊 (@ps_it_is) September 2, 2020

A Long Haul Indeed

Lynn's long haul at the crease comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/8ZHkh10gCl — Prashanth🏏📝 📊 (@ps_it_is) September 2, 2020

Different Format

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots eventually lost the game by 59 runs. This result sees the Rayad Emrit-led side remain at the bottom of the team standings with Trinbago Knight Riders sitting comfortably at the top after their eighth win in as many games.

Following CPL 2020, Chris Lynn is set to play in the Indian Premier League for record champions Mumbai Indians. The franchise bought the Australian batsmen for a base price of 2 crore after he was let go by Kolkata Knight Riders.

