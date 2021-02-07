On this day in 1999, Anil Kumble scripted history as he became the first and only Indian till date to scalp all the ten wickets in a Test innings. The former Indian captain achieved the feat against rivals Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla (now Arun Jaitley Stadium) in New Delhi. In the Pakistan’s second innings, which was the fourth innings of the Test, Kumble wreaked havoc. Set a target of 420 runs, Pakistan despite the opening stand of 101 runs were bundled out for 207. ‘Pretty Close’: Anil Kumble Reacts to Jasprit Bumrah Imitating His Bowling Action.

Kumble first removed Shahid Afridi to open the gates for India and in the same over he accounted for Ijaz Ahmed. The leg-spinner ran through Pakistan’s batting order and ended with figures of 10/74 in 26.3 overs. Kumble equalled Jim Laker’s feat, who was the first bowler to take ten wickets in an innings. As of now, only Laker and Kumble have picked ten wickets in an innings.

Watch Anil Kumble Scalp 10 Wickets

#OnThisDay in 1999, #TeamIndia spin legend @anilkumble1074 became the first Indian bowler and second overall to scalp all the 10 wickets in a Test innings. 👏👏 Watch that fantastic bowling display 🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/OvanaqP4nU — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2021

This Day, That Year

#OnThisDay in 1999, @anilkumble1074 became just the second bowler to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings. pic.twitter.com/DlV9dBRHJ3 — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2021

India eventually won the Test by 212 runs and levelled the two-match series 1-1. Kumble apart from ten wickets in the second innings, picked four in the first innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).