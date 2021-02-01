India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was recently seen imitating Anil Kumble's bowling action in the net session ahead of the India vs England Test series. Kumble's action was indeed not an easy one but the pacer did a fine job mimicking Jumbo's style. As a result, the video shared by BCCI didn't take long in going viral with praises pouring in for Bumrah. Kumble himself has been left impressed by the pacer's antics as he found the imitation 'pretty close.' The former Indian captain and coach further lauded the right-arm speedster, calling him an inspiration for the budding fast bowlers. India vs England 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download.

"Well done Boom. Pretty close. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series." Unlike other legendary spinners, Kumble wasn't a massive turner of the ball but he instead relied on his accuracy and variations to torment batsmen. As a result, he's still India's highest wicket-taker across formats with 956 scalps in international cricket. Kumble's on-field success ignited many budding cricketers to bowl like him and Bumrah is indeed one of them. Although the 27-year-old is a potent fast bowler, his replica of Kumble's action has left the latter impressed. India vs England 2021: Here's How IND & ENG Fared in Their Last Tussle on Indian Soil.

Anil Kumble Reacts To Bumrah's Leg-Spin Action!!

Well done Boom. Pretty close 👍🏽. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Bumrah is all set to play his first Test on Indian soil in the upcoming series against England which gets underway on February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stakes are incredibly high in the series, and Virat Kohli and Co have a chance to consolidate the top spot in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. At the same time, they can also displace New Zealand at the top of Test team rankings. On the other hand, Joe Root's men nothing less than a series win to stay alive in the race of WTC final.

