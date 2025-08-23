Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast in Bangladesh: Some of the best teams in Asia will battle it out in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, which is slated to start on September 9. The eight-team tournament will be held in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and all the matches will be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The month-long Asia Cup 2025 tournament will come to an end with the final on September 28. As the tournament slowly approaches its start date, fans might be looking forward to finding out Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online and live telecast details and in this article, we shall take a look at the Asia Cup 2025 viewing options for Bangladesh. Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Channel in India: How To Watch Cricket Tournament Featuring India vs Pakistan on TV.

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup 2025, having won the 2023 edition of the tournament that was played in a hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman have been clubbed in Group A, while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are part of Group B. The blockbuster India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament is set to take place in Dubai on September 14.

How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast in Bangladesh, Including IND vs PAK Match?

Gazi TV or GTV holds the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament in Bangladesh. Fans in Bangladesh can hence watch the Asia Cup 2025 live telecast of all matches, including the India vs Pakistan match, on Gazi TV channel. For Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options in Bangladesh, read below.

How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in Bangladesh, Including IND vs PAK Match?

Fans in Bangladesh also have access to the Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online. As per a report in Sports Tak, viewers in Bangladesh can watch the Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on Rabbit Hole BD and Toffee platforms, including the India vs Pakistan match.

