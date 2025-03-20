Nathdwara, March 19: The final match of the Asian Legends League 2025 concluded in a grand and thrilling manner on Tuesday at the Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Center (MPMSC) in Nathdwara. Thousands of cricket enthusiasts from Udaipur, Nathdwara, and Rajsamand gathered to witness this historic match, with a large number of tourists from both domestic and international locations also attending as Asian Stars defeated Indian Royals by 6 wickets. Sachin Tendulkar-Led India Masters Crowned IML T20 2025 Champions, Beat West Indies Masters by Six Wickets in Final.

The winning team was honored by Madan Paliwal, Chairman of Miraj Group, League organizer Ravi Yadav, former BCCI selector Chetan Sharma, and other dignitaries. Powerful Striker of the Match, Ishwar Pandey, Player of the Match, Rishi Dhawan, and Best Player of the Series, Mehran Khan, were all presented their awards.

Guests also presented the shining trophy to Mehran Khan, the captain of the winning team, Asian Stars. The final match began with Indian Royals winning the toss and opting to bat first. Sanjay Singh played a brilliant knock, scoring a crucial half-century for his team.

Additionally, Yogesh Nagar (16 runs), VineetSaxena (15 runs), Mannan Sharma (14 runs), and Captain Faiz Fazal (11 runs) contributed with their individual scores. However, due to the effective bowling performance from Asian Stars, Indian Royals could only manage 148 runs for 10 wickets, setting a target of 149 runs for the Asian Stars. Sachin Tendulkar Brings Out His Trademark ‘Upper Cut Shot’ Against Jerome Taylor During India Masters vs West Indies Masters IMLT20 Final (Watch Video).

During the mid-innings break, the stadium was filled with an atmosphere of patriotism and enthusiasm. Cricket fans waved a magnificent 120-meter-long tricolor, which became the most special attraction of the event. This historic moment filled the entire stadium with the spirit of patriotism. Chasing the target, Asian Stars began their innings with a strong start.

Experienced batsman RishiDhawan played a brilliant knock of 83 runs, leading his team toward victory. Raghav Dhawan (37 runs) and Kashyap Prajapati (15 runs) also made crucial contributions. Thanks to their strong partnership, Asian Stars clinched a 6-wicket victory and won the golden trophy of the Asian Legends League 2025 Championship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 07:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).