Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar showcased his class during the India Masters vs West Indies Masters International Masters League T20 final on Sunday. The India Master captain Tendulkar brought out his trademark "upper cut shot" against West Indies Masters right-arm speedster Jerome Taylor while chasing 149 runs. The incident happened during the sixth over. On the fourth delivery, Taylor bowled a short pitch delivery on off-stump which stayed low. Tendulkar quickly reacted and played a superb upper cut to the deep backward point region for a four. On the next delivery, the speedster once again bowled a bouncer, and the little master played his trademark upper cut shot towards the third-man region for a huge six. Earlier in the match, India Masters restricted West Indies Masters to 148/7 in 20 overs after Vinay Kumar bagged a three-wicket haul. IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar's Fifty In Vain As Australia Masters Beat India Masters By 95 Runs.

Sachin Tendulkar Brings Out His Trademark Upper Cut Shot

